One dead, six others hurt in fiery crash near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Police say one person is dead and multiple others are hospitalized after a fiery crash in west Phoenix.

The crash occurred near the intersection of 71st Avenue and Indian School Road before 5 a.m. Monday

Video from the scene showed a severely damaged, burned-out truck on its side, a trailer, and other debris.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash and two of the vehicles caught fire.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and six others were taken to the hospital.

Officials say the patients include a teenage girl, a teenage boy, and a man in his early twenties who are all in critical condition. A teenage girl and two other men in their twenties are said to be in stable condition. The identity or age of the person who died was not immediately available.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The area is expected to remain closed for several hours Monday morning.