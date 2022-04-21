Watch
Traffic

Actions

One dead, multiple injured after SUV crashes on I-10 near Eloy

Deadly crash on I-10 near Picacho
ADOT
Deadly crash on I-10 near Picacho
Posted at 11:08 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 14:14:50-04

ELOY, AZ — At least one person has died and multiple others are injured after a crash on Interstate 10 near Eloy.

At about 9 a.m., officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say an SUV with eight people inside crashed in the eastbound lanes near Picacho.

DPS says a trooper was trying to stop the SUV for an unknown violation in the westbound lanes at milepost 214 but the driver failed to stop.

A chase ensued and the SUV crossed the dirt median from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

Multiple people in the SUV were thrown from the vehicle with one confirmed dead. The injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

It's unknown if the driver of the tractor-trailer was injured.

ADOT is re-routing all traffic on the Frontage Road. The eastbound lanes are closed and the westbound left lane is closed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems