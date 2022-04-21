One dead, multiple injured after SUV crashes on I-10 near Eloy

ELOY, AZ — At least one person has died and multiple others are injured after a crash on Interstate 10 near Eloy.

At about 9 a.m., officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say an SUV with eight people inside crashed in the eastbound lanes near Picacho.

DPS says a trooper was trying to stop the SUV for an unknown violation in the westbound lanes at milepost 214 but the driver failed to stop.

*CLOSURE UPDATE*



I-10 eastbound remains closed near Picacho due to a crash at milepost 213.



Right now, the westbound left lane is closed to alleviate the queue from the eastbound lanes. #aztraffic #I10 pic.twitter.com/wynpetVVkm — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 21, 2022

A chase ensued and the SUV crossed the dirt median from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

Multiple people in the SUV were thrown from the vehicle with one confirmed dead. The injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

It's unknown if the driver of the tractor-trailer was injured.

ADOT is re-routing all traffic on the Frontage Road. The eastbound lanes are closed and the westbound left lane is closed.