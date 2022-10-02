One dead, man in custody after hit-and-run near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is in custody after a hit-and-run crash overnight in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, they received a call about a serious crash involving a pedestrian near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.

Officers learned that a sedan believed to be involved in the accident had fled the scene.

A witness reportedly followed the vehicle, and officers located it a short distance away being driven by 21-year-old Even Alamos Santivanez. Santivanez was taken into custody.

The pedestrian who was hit, later identified as 41-year-old Daniel Callanta, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities have not said what may have led up to the crash.

Phoenix police continue to investigate the crash.