One dead in rollover crash near 43rd and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly rollover crash in the West Valley.

The two-car crash occurred late Monday morning near 43rd and Northern avenues.

Video from the scene showed both involved cars with extensive damage, including one that was on its roof near the intersection.

A police spokesperson said a man and woman were very seriously injured during the crash, and a sergeant at the scene told ABC15 crews one of the victims died from their injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.