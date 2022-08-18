One killed in crossover crash on U.S. 93 near Congress

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 93 near Congress.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say just before 6:45 a.m., a Jeep SUV was traveling northwest on U.S. 93 around mile marker 179, near Congress in Yavapai County.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. https://t.co/5xd0rmf0R2 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 18, 2022

The Jeep, for an unknown reason, reportedly crossed the center line into the opposite lane, according to DPS. A semi heading southeast swerved to try to avoid the crash.

The Jeep then struck the semi's trailer, traveled on the emergency shoulder on the west side of the road, and rolled.

The driver of the Jeep was initially trapped. Fire personnel were able to extricate the driver, but that person later died from their injuries.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

DPS does not suspect any criminal behavior played a role in the crash.

This stretch of U.S. 93 is known to be a dangerous stretch of roadway.

RELATED: Arizona police increase patrols on US 93 near Wickenburg after traffic fatalities

More than 20 people have died in car crashes on the stretch of U.S. 93 between Wickenburg and Wikieup since the beginning of 2020.

Changes will reportedly be coming to the road, however. Earlier this summer, Arizona’s State Transportation Board approved plans to widen 20 miles of two-lane sections of US 93 between 2024 and 2027.