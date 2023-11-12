Watch Now
One dead, four others hurt after crash near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Peoria late Saturday

Peoria police have identified the victim as 58-year-old Manh Thach of Glendale
Posted at 11:44 AM, Nov 12, 2023
PEORIA, AZ — One person is dead and four others are hurt after a crash late Saturday night in Peoria.

Peoria police say they were called to the area near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road just before midnight.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

The driver of one vehicle sustained significant injuries and was taken to the hospital. That driver later died from his injuries.

He has since been identified as 58-year-old Manh Thach of Glendale.

Four people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital. One person sustained serious injuries while the other three people had injuries that were considered to be minor.

Police believe Thach was driving southbound on 67th Avenue when he crossed the center lane lines and crashed into the other vehicle head-on.

The crash remains under investigation.

