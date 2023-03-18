One dead, four others hurt after crash involving Phoenix police near 32nd Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead, and four others are hurt, including a police officer, after a crash late Friday night in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened near 32nd Street and McDowell Road just after 10 p.m.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of the vehicles that was not the police car caught fire.

One person was treated at the site of the crash, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

That victim has not yet been identified.

Police say four people were taken to the hospital because of their injuries. One of the four was a Phoenix police officer.

All of their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

An investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing.