One dead, four hurt in multi-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead and four others are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say it involved four vehicles and happened on 75th Avenue near Camelback Road around 5:30 a.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people, a 30-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another two people, a 36-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, are reportedly in stable condition at the hospital.

None of the victims have been identified.

Police say 75th Avenue between Camelback and Highland will be closed for "a good part of the day" as detectives investigate the crash.