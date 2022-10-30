Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One dead, four hurt in multi-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road

Two of the four people hurt are reportedly in critical condition
One person is dead and four others are hurt after a crash Sunday morning near 75th Avenue and Camelback in west Phoenix.
75th Ave and Camelback crash 10-30-22
Posted at 6:41 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 10:20:00-04

PHOENIX — One person is dead and four others are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say it involved four vehicles and happened on 75th Avenue near Camelback Road around 5:30 a.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people, a 30-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another two people, a 36-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, are reportedly in stable condition at the hospital.

None of the victims have been identified.

Police say 75th Avenue between Camelback and Highland will be closed for "a good part of the day" as detectives investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!