One dead following crash on I-10 at 35th Avenue

PHOENIX — Officials say one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of I-10 at 35th Avenue Friday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 4:30 a.m., a crash occurred where at least two vehicles were involved.

One person died due to their injuries in the crash.

The crash is currently blocking the right lanes and the westbound 27th Avenue on-ramp.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is ongoing.