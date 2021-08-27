Watch
Traffic

Actions

One dead following crash on I-10 at 35th Avenue

items.[0].videoTitle
A fatal crash investigation is underway on I-10 westbound near 35th Avenue.
ADOT crash on I-10 near 35th Ave.png
Posted at 5:28 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 08:41:34-04

PHOENIX — Officials say one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of I-10 at 35th Avenue Friday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 4:30 a.m., a crash occurred where at least two vehicles were involved.

One person died due to their injuries in the crash.

The crash is currently blocking the right lanes and the westbound 27th Avenue on-ramp.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get more news at your fingertips! Follow ABC15 Arizona on TikTok!