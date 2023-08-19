One dead, another injured after crossover crash near 35th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is injured after a crossover crash in Phoenix Friday night.

Officials say the crash happened around 9 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When crews arrived, they found one vehicle on fire. Witnesses told officers that the driver was still inside.

The fire was extinguished, though the driver of the vehicle died from his injuries.

A woman driving the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officials found that the man was driving westbound on Bethany Home Road when his vehicle crossed the center lane and into the oncoming traffic.

This crash remains under investigation.