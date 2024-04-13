One dead, another hurt after possible DUI crash near 48th Street and Southern Avenue in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead and another is hurt after a possible DUI crash early Saturday morning in Tempe.

Tempe police say they were called to the area near 48th Street and Southern Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived they found two cars involved.

Two people were taken to the hospital from the scene for their injuries.

One of those people reportedly died at the hospital. That victim has not yet been identified.

The second person reportedly has minor injuries.

Tempe police believe the vehicle driven by the deceased driver was speeding and ran a red light while traveling eastbound on Southern Avenue, causing the crash.

It is also believed that driver may have been impaired.

Tempe police continue to investigate the crash.