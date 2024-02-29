Watch Now
One dead, another hurt after fiery crash near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street in west Phoenix

The victim has not been identified at this point
Fiery crash, 67th Avenue and Fillmore 2-29-24
Posted at 1:45 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 15:46:04-05

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is hurt after a fiery crash Thursday afternoon in west Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say the crash happened near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, one of which was on fire.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene. That person has not yet been identified.

A second person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered serious.

It's not clear what led up to the crash at this point.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

