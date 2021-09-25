One dead after truck smashes into Mesa bus stop, two others injured

MESA, AZ — One person has died after a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop in Mesa Friday night.
Mesa police say the collision occurred at Dobson and Broadway Roads.
Officials say two other people have been injured and transported to a hospital after the crash.
The three people injured in this incident were waiting for the bus at the time of the crash.
Single vehicle accident crashed into a bus stop where three people were waiting for the bus. One person deceased and two other taken to hospital.— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) September 25, 2021