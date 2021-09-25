Watch
One dead after truck smashes into Mesa bus stop, two others injured

Mesa Police Department
Bus stop crash
Posted at 9:43 PM, Sep 24, 2021
MESA, AZ — One person has died after a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop in Mesa Friday night.

Mesa police say the collision occurred at Dobson and Broadway Roads.

Officials say two other people have been injured and transported to a hospital after the crash.

The three people injured in this incident were waiting for the bus at the time of the crash.

