One dead after rollover crash into canal on Loop 303 near Bethany Home Road

Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 15:54:19-04

One person is dead after a rollover crash on Loop 303 southbound near Bethany Home Road Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the death but did not reveal more details.

Traffic is currently being impacted due to the crash.

ADOT said the southbound lanes on Loop 303 are closed due to the crash.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Officials say drivers should consider alternate routes.

