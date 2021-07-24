Watch
Traffic

Actions

One dead after rollover crash on I-10 near Sacaton

items.[0].image.alt
Arizona Department of Transportation
sacaton crash adot.JPG
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 14:34:34-04

SACATON, AZ — Officials say one person has died after being involved in a rollover crash on I-10 near Sacaton Saturday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says at 4 a.m., an SUV was described as swerving all over the road before rolling over.

One person reportedly became trapped under the vehicle and died at the scene.

ADOT said a westbound lane on I-10 is temporarily blocked as authorities investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NEXTGEN TV has arrived in Arizona