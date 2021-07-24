One dead after rollover crash on I-10 near Sacaton

SACATON, AZ — Officials say one person has died after being involved in a rollover crash on I-10 near Sacaton Saturday morning.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says at 4 a.m., an SUV was described as swerving all over the road before rolling over.
One person reportedly became trapped under the vehicle and died at the scene.
ADOT said a westbound lane on I-10 is temporarily blocked as authorities investigate the crash.
I-10 WB near Sacaton: Left lane closed for a crash at MP 179.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 24, 2021
