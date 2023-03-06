Watch Now
One dead after multi-vehicle crash near 67th Ave and Broadway

Posted at 9:51 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 23:51:39-05

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning near 67th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Officials say a brown vehicle driving on Broadway Road failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a white vehicle driving on 67th Avenue. Those two vehicles then crashed into a pickup truck.

Two women inside the white vehicle were taken to the hospital in serious condition. One of the women, 95-year-old Arbutus Wood, died from her injuries at the hospital.

This crash is currently under investigation.

No arrests have been made according to officials.

