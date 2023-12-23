One dead after motorcycle crash near University Drive and Signal Butte Road in the East Valley

MESA, AZ — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in the East Valley Saturday morning.

Rural Metro firefighters say they were called to the area of University Drive and Signal Butte Road around 5:30 a.m. for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

When they arrived, they found a man who was in cardiac arrest as a result of his injuries from the crash.

Rural Metro emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the man, who was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was not hurt.

What led up to the crash is not yet known.

The crash is under investigation.