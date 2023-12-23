Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One dead after motorcycle crash near University Drive and Signal Butte Road in the East Valley

The victim so far has only been identified as a man
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
University-Signal Butte crash 12-23-23 web.jpg
Posted at 9:46 AM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 11:48:44-05

MESA, AZ — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in the East Valley Saturday morning.

Rural Metro firefighters say they were called to the area of University Drive and Signal Butte Road around 5:30 a.m. for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

When they arrived, they found a man who was in cardiac arrest as a result of his injuries from the crash.

Rural Metro emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the man, who was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was not hurt.

What led up to the crash is not yet known.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61