TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Tempe.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened just before 3:15 a.m. in the HOV lane of westbound U.S. 60 near I-10.

The rider was originally taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They later died at the hospital.

The HOV ramp from westbound U.S. 60 to westbound I-10 was closed for about three hours as emergency responders cleared the scene.

DPS has not said what led up to the crash.