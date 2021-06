PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after a collision involving a semi-truck along Interstate 10 overnight.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday along I-10 near 67th Avenue. DPS says a passenger car struck a semi-truck that was stopped on the side of the freeway, out of the travel lanes.

One person was killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.