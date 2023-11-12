Watch Now
One dead after hit-and-run crash on I-10 near 43rd Avenue in west Phoenix

No information on a suspect vehicle has been released
ADOT
I-10 and 43rd Ave Fatal hit-and-run 11-12-23
Posted at 6:28 AM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 08:32:48-05

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a reported hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on I-10 in west Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to the area on the interstate near 43rd Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they found one vehicle at the scene.

Troopers believe the vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run, and the other vehicle had fled the scene.

One person was killed in the crash. The victim has not yet been identified.

I-10 westbound was closed for a few hours, but the road has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation.

