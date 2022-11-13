One dead after head-on crash on I-40 near Holbrook

One person has died after a head-on crash on Interstate 40 at mile 273, 13 miles west of Holbrook, Sunday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety officials say a UPS truck crossed over from the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a semi-truck traveling eastbound.

One person was ejected in the crash. That person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where they later died.

Eastbound I-40 is closed due to the crash. Westbound traffic was temporarily halted but has since resumed.

UPDATE: The WB lanes are open; EB traffic is detouring onto the I-10 frontage road at milepost 270.#aztraffic https://t.co/GrpGOFPPSY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 13, 2022

