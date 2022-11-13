Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One dead after head-on crash on I-40 near Holbrook

Screenshot 2022-11-13 163029.png
Morgan L McLaughlin
Screenshot 2022-11-13 163029.png
Posted at 4:44 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 18:44:35-05

One person has died after a head-on crash on Interstate 40 at mile 273, 13 miles west of Holbrook, Sunday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety officials say a UPS truck crossed over from the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a semi-truck traveling eastbound.

One person was ejected in the crash. That person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where they later died.

Eastbound I-40 is closed due to the crash. Westbound traffic was temporarily halted but has since resumed.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway