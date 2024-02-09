One dead after fiery crash near 27th Street and Greenway Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a fiery crash in north Phoenix early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 27th Street and Greenway Road around 5 a.m. for reports of a crash.

The crash reportedly led to a fire, but Phoenix Fire personnel were able to extinguish the flames before they extended to a nearby commercial building.

One person was reportedly found dead in a vehicle after crews extinguished the fire.

Phoenix police say a second person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Greenway Road is expected to be shut down for several hours for the investigation.

What led to the crash has not yet been released.