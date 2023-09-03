One dead after disabled vehicle rear-ended on Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead after a crash on the Loop 202 in Tempe early Sunday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash near Scottsdale Road involved two vehicles.

A vehicle that had been disabled from a prior crash was reportedly rear-ended by another vehicle.

DPS says one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

That person has not yet been identified.

A second person sustained minor injuries in the crash. It's not clear if they were taken to the hospital.

Multiple lanes of the Loop 202 westbound were closed overnight, but they have since reopened.