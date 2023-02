MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — One person is dead after a crash early Friday morning east of Fountain Hills.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they are investigating the fatal crash that took place on SR-87 near mile marker 201. That is near the intersection with Bush Highway.

DPS says two vehicles were involved in the crash, but has not provided any details as to what happened.

It is not known if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

It remains under investigation.