One dead after crash on Loop 101 near 7th Avenue in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a crash early Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they were called just after 2:30 a.m. for the crash on the Loop 101 near 7th Avenue.

When troopers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

One person involved in the crash has been pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

The highway was closed for a few hours while DPS investigated, but it has since reopened.