One dead after crash near Elliot and Priest in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead after a crash early Saturday morning in Tempe.

Tempe police say it happened just after 12:30 a.m. near Priest Drive and Elliot Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle had crashed into a bus stop.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver reportedly wasn't hurt, and there were no other injuries as a result of the crash.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in this crash.

Neither the passenger, nor the driver has been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tempe police say there are traffic restrictions on Priest Drive in both directions from Elliot Road to Grove Parkway. They did not have an estimated time on when the road will fully reopen.