One dead after crash involving semi-truck on I-10 in West Valley

TOLLESON, AZ — One person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck late Thursday night on I-10 in the West Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called out to the crash in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near 83rd Avenue just before 11:15 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they found a crash between a car and a semi-truck.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 were shut down for a time while clearing up the crash, but the interstate has since reopened.

The person killed has not yet been identified.

It is not known what led up to the crash.

DPS continues to investigate.