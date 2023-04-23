One dead after crash involving pedestrian leads to another involving ADOT truck on I-17

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a series of crashes on I-17 near Thomas Road in central Phoenix early Sunday morning.

It all started before 4 a.m. when Arizona Department of Public Safety officials got a call of someone laying in the roadway on Interstate 17 near Thomas Road.

The report said the person had possibly been struck.

When troopers arrived, they found the person was not responsive.

DPS says that crash is now being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run.

While investigating the first crash, DPS troopers say another accident took place when a car struck an ADOT response vehicle at the scene.

There are injuries involved with the second crash, but it's not clear how many people were hurt or their conditions.

Both crashes remain under investigation.