One dead after crash between motorcycle and truck in San Tan Valley

The driver of the truck is being processed for DUI
Posted at 9:04 AM, Nov 05, 2023
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — One person is dead after a crash late Saturday night in San Tan Valley.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area near Gary Road and Empire Boulevard at about 11 p.m. for a crash.

When deputies arrived, they found a motorcycle and a truck involved in the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle has been pronounced dead.

PCSO believes the truck was attempting to turn left and crossed in front of the motorcycle traveling south on Gary Road, causing the crash.

They add that the driver of the truck is being processed for DUI.

Neither driver has been identified at this point.

