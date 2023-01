GOODYEAR, AZ — One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Goodyear Saturday morning.

Goodyear Fire Department officials say it happened just south of Bullard Avenue and Indian School Road.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Bullard Avenue is closed between Encanto Boulevard and Catalina Drive as the crash is investigated.

There's no word on when the roadway will reopen.