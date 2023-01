PHOENIX — One person is dead after an accident Saturday morning near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police say it happened around 3 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

When officers got to the scene, they attempted to help a woman that was trapped in her vehicle.

That female was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

The victim has not yet been identified.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.