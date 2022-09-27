Watch Now
One adult, teen, child injured in two-vehicle crash near Scottsdale and Bell roads

Officials say a 38-year-old, 14-year-old and a young child are in critical condition, according to officials.
Posted at 8:43 PM, Sep 26, 2022
PHOENIX — A man, teen and child were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Bell and Scottsdale roads Monday evening.

Phoenix police say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to police, initial reports suggested there were seven vehicles involved.

Fire officials say a 38-year-old man, 14-year-old and a young child were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Authorities did not release any other information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

