Officers hurt in serious head-on crash near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — Two police officers were among four people taken to trauma centers after a head-on crash in Phoenix late Tuesday night.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the crash occurred before 11 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

One vehicle reportedly hit another as it was attempting a left turn onto 27th Avenue, causing the vehicle to ricochet and hit a Phoenix Police Department patrol car head-on.

Two officers were in the patrol car and suffered serious injuries, but they are expected to survive.

The occupants of one other vehicle were also seriously hurt.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. It's not yet known whether speed or impairment were factors.