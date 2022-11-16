Officer hit by possible DUI driver at scene of deadly crash

PHOENIX — An officer was hit by a possible DUI driver during the investigation of a deadly pedestrian-involved crash overnight.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning near 31st and Southern avenues.

Police tell ABC15 a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that stayed at the scene.

While investigating the deadly crash, an officer working traffic restrictions was struck by a vehicle that went through the scene. The officer suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver who hit the officer is being investigated for possible DUI.

No further information about either incident has been released.