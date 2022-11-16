Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Officer hit by possible DUI driver at scene of deadly crash

The officer was blocking the road during a deadly crash investigation
Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 5:08 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 07:08:59-05

PHOENIX — An officer was hit by a possible DUI driver during the investigation of a deadly pedestrian-involved crash overnight.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning near 31st and Southern avenues.

Police tell ABC15 a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that stayed at the scene.

While investigating the deadly crash, an officer working traffic restrictions was struck by a vehicle that went through the scene. The officer suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver who hit the officer is being investigated for possible DUI.

No further information about either incident has been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway