Northbound Loop 303 closed near Bell Road due to a deadly wrong-way crash

Northbound Loop 303 near Bell Road approaching Grand Avenue is closed due to a deadly crash Wednesday night.
Posted at 9:46 PM, Aug 03, 2022
SURPRISE, AZ — Northbound Loop 303 near Bell Road approaching Grand Avenue is closed due to a deadly wrong-way crash Wednesday night.

DPS officials say the wrong-way driver, a woman in her 70s, was killed in the crash. The second vehicle had an adult woman and two young children who were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 2-year-old was initially taken to one hospital in critical condition, but is being airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital. The second child, an infant, was also taken to PCH in serious, but stable condition.

DPS officials say impairment and speed are not believed to be a factor at this point.

The southbound lanes are unaffected.

There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

