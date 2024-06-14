Northbound Loop 101, SR 143, other freeway closures this weekend (June 14-17)

Multiple freeways will have lane restrictions this weekend, as well as closures on Loop 101 and SR 143.
Here is a full list of freeway closures this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive in north Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 17) for lighting installation (widening project). Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via de Ventura and 90th Street/Pima Road closed.
- Detour: Alternate routes include westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound SR 51 to reach Loop 101. Traffic exiting northbound Loop 101 to westbound Shea Boulevard can use northbound Scottsdale Road to Loop 101 beyond the closure. Note: The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard, which has been closed for reconstruction, is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday (June 17).
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 17) for construction. Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street and westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Priest Drive and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 17). Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 40th Street closed. For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 plus northbound SR 143 closed between I-10 and University Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 17) for construction. Both Loop 202 ramps to southbound SR 143 closed.
- Detour: Consider using westbound I-10 and/or eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach destinations including 44th Street/Sky Harbor Airport. For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) narrowed to three left lanes between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Southern Avenue in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 17) for pavement improvement work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at University Drive and Broadway Road closed. Eastbound Loop 202 ramp to southbound Loop 101 narrowed to one lane.
- US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions at Greenfield Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (June 15) for bridge work. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Loop 303 closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (June 14-15) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed overnight from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 17).
- Detour: Drivers on Loop 303 or Sonoran Desert Drive can use either northbound 43rd Avenue or the northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to reach I-17.