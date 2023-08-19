Northbound I-17 reopens near New River after five-vehicle crash

Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened near New River due to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Officials say five vehicles were involved.

It is currently unknown how many people may be injured.

*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*



I-17 northbound is closed near New River.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 232.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/2u77lH0m5k — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 19, 2023

The crash is currently under investigation.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.