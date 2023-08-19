Watch Now
Northbound I-17 reopens near New River after five-vehicle crash

Arizona Department of Transportation
Posted at 2:56 PM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 18:29:34-04

Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened near New River due to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Officials say five vehicles were involved.

It is currently unknown how many people may be injured.

The crash is currently under investigation.

