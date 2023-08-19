Northbound I-17 reopens near New River after five-vehicle crash

Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened near New River due to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
Officials say five vehicles were involved.
It is currently unknown how many people may be injured.
*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 19, 2023
I-17 northbound is closed near New River.
The closure is due to a crash at milepost 232.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/2u77lH0m5k
The crash is currently under investigation.
