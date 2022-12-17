Watch Now
Northbound I-17 closed at Union Hills Drive for serious accident

ADOT video appears to show three vehicles involved in the crash
I-17 northbound is closed at Union Hills Drive for what DPS is calling a "serious injury crash."
Posted at 6:30 AM, Dec 17, 2022
PHOENIX — Interstate 17 northbound is closed near Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix after a serious crash Saturday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they were called to a multi-vehicle accident in the northbound lanes of I-17.

Arizona Department of Transportation video appears to show three cars involved in the crash.

DPS says there are serious injuries related to the crash, but would not say how many people are hurt.

There is no estimated reopening time for the interstate at this point.

