North Phoenix crash leaves one dead, three others hurt Friday night

PHOENIX — A man is dead and three others are hurt after a crash late Friday night in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of Tatum Blvd. and Greenway Rd. just before 11:45 p.m. for a reported multi-vehicle accident.

When first responders got to the scene, they found three vehicles involved.

A man driving one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

Three people from a second vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

All the occupants in the third vehicle reportedly left the scene of the crash before police arrived.

Police believe the car driven by the victim veered into oncoming traffic, causing the crash.