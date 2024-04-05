No freeway closures in Downtown Phoenix or Glendale area for Final Four weekend

Those heading to Final Four events this weekend won't need to worry about freeway closures in the Downtown Phoenix or Glendale area.
However, there are some ramp closures in place, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 8) for bridge work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed.
- Detours: Drivers on westbound I-10 can exit at Broadway Road and turn (left) to enter eastbound I-10 to then reach eastbound US 60. Drivers on westbound Broadway Road can enter westbound I-10 via 40th Street. For more information please visit i10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound State Route 51 closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (April 6) for barrier wall repairs.
- Detour: Consider alternate routes including the westbound Loop 101 HOV ramp to southbound SR 51. Note: 16th Street closed in both directions beneath Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 8) for freeway wall project. Consider detour routes including using the Loop 101 Beardsley frontage roads between Seventh Street and Cave Creek Road.