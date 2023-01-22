Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Nine-year-old boy critical, eight others hurt in crash in El Mirage

Grand Avenue is closed near Thompson Ranch Road in both directions, and police say it could be closed for several hours.
El Mirage Police
KNXV
El Mirage Police
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 14:51:07-05

EL MIRAGE, AZ — A nine-year-old boy is in critical condition and eight others are hurt after a crash in El Mirage Sunday morning.

El Mirage Police say four cars were involved in the crash at Grand Avenue and Thompson Ranch Road around 10:15 a.m.

Video from the scene shows one car flipped over and another with severe front-end damage.

Police say a nine-year-old boy was immediately taken to the hospital. He remains in critical condition.

All told, authorities say nine people were treated for injuries at the scene of the crash. Seven of those people were taken to the hospital.

U.S. 60 is closed in the area in both directions.

El Mirage police say it could be closed for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation, but police on scene said speed could have played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get all the resources, tips, and tools you need to sort the facts from misinformation.