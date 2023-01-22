Nine-year-old boy critical, eight others hurt in crash in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ — A nine-year-old boy is in critical condition and eight others are hurt after a crash in El Mirage Sunday morning.

El Mirage Police say four cars were involved in the crash at Grand Avenue and Thompson Ranch Road around 10:15 a.m.

Video from the scene shows one car flipped over and another with severe front-end damage.

Police say a nine-year-old boy was immediately taken to the hospital. He remains in critical condition.

All told, authorities say nine people were treated for injuries at the scene of the crash. Seven of those people were taken to the hospital.

UPDATE: Both directions of US 60 (Grand Ave) are now closed. #phxtraffic https://t.co/l9GdsfAf3P — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 22, 2023

U.S. 60 is closed in the area in both directions.

El Mirage police say it could be closed for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation, but police on scene said speed could have played a role in the crash.