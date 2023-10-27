New traffic configurations along Broadway Curve in Phoenix starting October 30

PHOENIX — As construction on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project continues, drivers should be aware of new traffic configurations next week.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says eastbound Interstate 10 in the area will be shut down over the weekend of Oct. 27-30. Crews will be “working to shift the eastbound I-10 lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road.”

MORE DETAILS: Weekend traffic alert: Road work on I-10, US 60 may impact your drive this weekend

ADOT says lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be split with roadway barrier and work zone in between.

ADOT

Drivers will notice the change when the roadway reopens on Oct. 30.

A new westbound configuration will be installed in the area in November.

ADOT says the new configurations reduce the need for full closures of the freeway as they continue to work on new bridges that will connect SR 143 to the I-10.

Get more information on the project and new configurations here.