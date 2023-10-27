Watch Now
New traffic configurations along Broadway Curve in Phoenix starting October 30

Heads up, drivers! Lanes are going to be shifted as work continues around the Broadway Curve
Here are some weekend traffic restrictions and closures you should know about around the Valley.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Oct 27, 2023
PHOENIX — As construction on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project continues, drivers should be aware of new traffic configurations next week. 

The Arizona Department of Transportation says eastbound Interstate 10 in the area will be shut down over the weekend of Oct. 27-30. Crews will be “working to shift the eastbound I-10 lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road.”

ADOT says lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be split with roadway barrier and work zone in between.

Drivers will notice the change when the roadway reopens on Oct. 30.

A new westbound configuration will be installed in the area in November.

ADOT says the new configurations reduce the need for full closures of the freeway as they continue to work on new bridges that will connect SR 143 to the I-10.

