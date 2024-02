PHOENIX — Northbound I-17 has reopened near 19th Avenue after a deadly crash early Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash involving a pedestrian occurred in the northbound lanes during the overnight hours.

DPS says the crash is deadly, but officials did not give further information on what led to the crash or who was involved.

The northbound lanes were shut down for some time but reopened around 5:30 a.m.

ADOT

