MVD offers 15 new Arizona specialty license plates

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has 15 new specialty license plate options available for Arizona motorists.

MVD partners with various organizations to offer specialty plates as a means of generating revenue that is used to benefit each organization selected.

Arizona Rodeo

The rodeo specialty plate is available to anyone and a portion of the cost from each plate goes to promote, educate and preserve the history of rodeo in Arizona. ADOT said in a press release, that the two oldest rodeos in the world -- Payson’s World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo and Prescott’s World’s Oldest Rodeo -- are in Arizona, and rodeos in Scottsdale, Tucson and Yuma have occurred for nearly a combined 250 years.

Make-A-Wish Arizona

This specialty plate is available to anyone and funds from each plate goes toward granting the wishes of Arizona children dealing with critical illnesses.

Veterans of Foreign Wars

This specialty plate is available to anyone and a portion of the proceeds from each plate goes to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Arizona Service Officers/Benefit Counselors Program.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Arizona

This specialty plate is available to anyone and funds from each plate benefit veterans and military members and their families in Arizona communities.

Military Branches

The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services is the sponsor of 11 new specialty license plates. These plates are available to veterans or their immediate family members. A portion of the cost from each plate funds programs that benefit Veterans and their families throughout Arizona.

The new plates include:

◘ Veteran plate with Air Force Seal

◘ Veteran plate with Army Seal

◘ Veteran plate with Coast Guard Seal

◘ Veteran plate with Code Talker Seal

◘ Veteran plate with Marine Seal

◘ Veteran plate with Navy Seal

◘ Woman Veteran plate with Air Force Seal

◘ Woman Veteran plate with Army Seal

◘ Woman Veteran plate with Coast Guard Seal

◘ Woman Veteran plate with Marine Seal

◘ Woman Veteran plate with Navy Seal

ADOT There are more than 80 license plate options available for Arizona motorists with the addition of these new designs for Arizona Rodeo, Make-A-Wish, military branches and veterans.



Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or non-profit group. Last year, statewide sales of specialty plates totaled approximately $11 million for various causes and charities.

All specialty license plates can be viewed and purchased at azmvdnow.gov. Personalization can be added to any license plate for an additional $25 per year.

