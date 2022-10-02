Watch Now
Three people hurt in serious crash near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Glendale police believe impairment may be a factor in the crash
Glendale police are investigating a serious crash early Sunday morning near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
GLENDALE, AZ — Three people are hurt after a serious overnight crash in Glendale.

Glendale police say an on-duty officer saw a vehicle driving westbound approaching 75th Avenue from Bethany Home Road just before 1 a.m. overnight.

As that vehicle continued, it reportedly swerved into eastbound traffic and collided with an SUV head-on.

The crash caused the SUV to roll several times.

A passenger in the SUV had to be extricated because of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three adults were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe impairment may have played a role in the crash, but it remains under investigation

