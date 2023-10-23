Multiple people hurt in crash involving ambulance near 7th Street and Northern Avenue

PHOENIX — An ambulance was one of two vehicles involved in a crash that left multiple people injured early Monday morning in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the crash happened near 7th Street and Northern Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

A passenger car and Maricopa ambulance were involved in the crash, and the ambulance rolled over, coming to rest on its side.

Fire officials say five people were hurt, including four people who were taken to hospitals in critical condition. The fifth person is said to be in stable condition.

The victims in the crash range from 17 years old to around 70 years old.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.