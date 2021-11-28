Multiple injured including 2 children after rollover crash on I-10 west of Tonopah

Fire officials say multiple people including two children were injured after a rollover crash on I-10 west of Tonopah Sunday.

The Buckeye Valley Fire District says crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on I-10 and MP 70 west of Tonopah.

Crews arrived at the scene and found four adults and two children all out of the vehicle.

The two children and one adult were airlifted in critical condition to the hospital.

The three other adults were taken via ambulance to the hospital.

No other details were provided.

