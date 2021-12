PHOENIX — Multiple people were hurt including three teens after a crash involving four cars in north Phoenix Friday night.

At around 7 p.m., fire crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the corner of 7th Street and Northern Avenue.

Watch video of the scene below.

Five people, including three teens, were in serious but stable condition. A 20-year-old man, and a 40-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is underway.