Multiple crashes on Loop 202 near 24th Street blocking traffic to I-10, SR 51

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials are investigating two crashes along Loop 202 that are restricting traffic to other major freeways.

DPS says the initial crash occurred near 24th Street after 4 a.m.

Phoenix Fire Department says one of the crashes involved a single vehicle with two occupants. One of the occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The victims in that crash are identified as two men in their 20s, both in critical to extremely critical condition.

A second crash occurred nearby, with at least one other injury reported.

DPS says westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 and northbound SR 51 will be closed “for a while” with no estimated time to reopen.

Stay with ABC15 for updates and check current traffic conditions here.