Multiple crashes cause closures of Loop 101 in Scottsdale/Tempe area

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Multiple early Labor Day morning crashes caused Loop 101 closures in the Scottsdale and Tempe areas.

The first crash occurred along northbound L-101 near McDonald Drive.

After 4 a.m., another crash occurred on southbound Loop 101 near Rio Salado Parkway.

KNXV

Southbound lanes were shut down for less than an hour before one lane was reopened for travel.

Details of what led to each crash and what injuries were reported have not been released.

Expect delays in both areas and be prepared for detours around the closures.

